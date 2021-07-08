Cancel
Naches, WA

51 Sherry, Naches, WA 98937

Yakima Herald Republic
 12 days ago

Updated single-level rambler on a spacious oversized lot in the Naches School District! This 1,560 square foot home has four bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and vinyl windows throughout. Step inside and you will find gray vinyl plank flooring and accent crown molding in the living room. Continuing through to the recently renovated kitchen and you'll observe masterful updates with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, open shelving, and tile backsplash. Outside you'll find a spacious covered patio with a fully fenced backyard, a sprinkler system, numerous gardening areas, multiple sheds, and a chicken coop! Additional features include a new heat pump and furnace, new water softener and water heater, considerable sized utility/storage room, RV parking, new private well.

www.yakimaherald.com

