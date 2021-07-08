Cancel
Blevins, AR

Good crows for Blevins fireworks show

 14 days ago

BLEVINS – The area behind Blevins Elementary School was packed Sunday night for the 10th Annual Fireworks Show, sponsored by the Blevins Volunteer Fire Department. This would have been the 12th show, but one had to be cancelled because of a severe drought, and last years was called off because of COVID-19. However, area residents were more to enjoy the show than ready Sunday night. Things got started with members of the BFD grilling 240 hot dogs for the patrons, few of which were left over. The hot dogs were bagged and served from the cafeteria, though tables were used to keep people out of the cafeteria proper.

