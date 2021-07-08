Ridgway man arrested for alleged indecent exposure, harassment

A man accused of sending nude photos to women and allegedly harassing them with messages on social media has been arrested. Neill Chismire, 31, was arrested on a warrant for alleged indecent exposure and harassment on Wednesday, after the Ouray County Sheriff's Office investigated reports that he had been sending inappropriate images and texts to women and girls. The reports were initially made to the Ridgway Marshal's Office in May. The warrant was issued on July 1 after the investigator attempted to contact Chismire without success.