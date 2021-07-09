Reflections

• H.P. Farrar, R.B. Norton and W.H. Nelson have given the city a quitclaim deed to lots No. 1 and 2 in block 112, which will comprise a portion of Paris park east of the Midland Valley railroad, Ol Paris, founder and sponsor of the park which is named after him, announced today. These lots have previously been used as a part of the park, but the city did not have a deed to them. … The city now has the deeds for all the property including the park from Madison avenue to Chestnut avenue, with the exception of three houses.