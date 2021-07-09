Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Richard Okorogheye: Police staff served with misconduct notices over teen’s disappearance

By Matt Mathers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw3cN_0arr1qDx00

Two Metropolitan Police staff members may have failed to pass on information in relation to the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye and have been served with misconduct notices as a result, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced.

Mr Okorogheye, 19, an Oxford Brookes University student, went missing from his west London home on 22 March.

His mother, Evidence Joel, alerted police on 23 March and made further calls the following day.

The body of Mr Okorogheye, who had sickle cell disease and was shielding because of the pandemic, was found more than a week later in Epping Forest, Essex.

His cause of death is yet to be determined.

Ms Joel made a complaint about how officers handled reports that her son was missing and the IOPC launched an investigation in April.

In a statement on Friday, an IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have served misconduct notices on two members of Metropolitan Police Service staff as there is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and relevant information relating to Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing person assessments.

“The serving of misconduct notices does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow,” they added.

Earlier this year, Ms Joel said police treated her as a nuisance.

She told The Independent in April that police appeared to “count the minutes” when she would call about her missing son.

They believed she was “just being frantic” or had “nothing better to do”.

She met IOPC investigators the following week on 16 April to complain about officers’ behaviour. The IOPC later launched its investigation.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our investigation will establish whether the police responded appropriately to the concerns raised that Richard was missing.

“We will examine whether the force appropriately risk assessed those report and if the amount of resources the Metropolitan Police dedicated to its enquiries were suitable based on the information known by the police and the risks posed.

“We will also consider whether Richard’s or his mother’s ethnicity played a part in the way the initial reports of his disappearance were handled”.

In her interview with The Independent , Ms Joel said police told her that her son was an adult who had “a right to privacy”.

“In fact, most of the time I was on the phone, they were counting the minutes,” she says. “They said, ‘Evidence, you called earlier, about an hour ago. You’re still calling. There are no updates.’

“‘Evidence, you have been on the phone for the last 10 minutes. We can’t give you any more information.”

Ms Joel, 39, a nurse, added: “I will not treat anyone like that that comes into my care. I will give you the full support.”

The Samaritans is a charity available 24 hours a day offering a confidential listening service to anyone in distress. To contact the Samaritans helpline, call 116 123. The phone line is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Uk#Iopc#Oxford Brookes University#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Met Police officer appears in court charged with misconduct involving teenage girls

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office with two teenage girls.PC Adnan Arib, 44, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday following two separate allegations of wilful misconduct with two girls, aged 15 and 16 respectively, who cannot be named for legal reasons.The court heard Mr Arib, of Harts Lane, Barking, messaged and propositioned the 16-year-old girl between March and May 2019.He is also accused of questioning the 15-year-old without a parent present and instructing her to lie during a police interview in July 2019. Prosecutors allege he also arranged to meet her...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Two Met Police officers given misconduct warnings after 'failing to disclose information' in disappearance of student Richard Okorogheye, 19, who was found dead two weeks after vanishing from London home

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been handed misconduct notices for potential failings in the case of Richard Okorogheye, reports say. Mr Okorogheye, 19, went missing from his home in west London on March 22, and was found more than a week later in a lake in Epping Forest, 20 miles away.
Public SafetyBBC

Shane Mayer: Three jailed over fatal Darlaston stabbing

Three men have been jailed for killing a man in a fight outside a bar. Shane Mayer, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in Darlaston, West Midlands, in July 2019. Ramani Jetrow Santana Sanderson, 20, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

S. Carolina agency clears fired police officer of misconduct

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina agency has cleared a former Charleston police lieutenant who was fired for alleged misconduct in a 2019 case involving a fellow officer accused of striking a handcuffed man. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council found that Charleston police failed to establish that...
WorldBBC

Weymouth park rape: Police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in a park in Weymouth on Friday. The woman, aged in her 40s, was attacked at around 22.15 (BST) in St John's Gardens, between Carlton Road South and Dorchester Road, Dorset Police said. A 49-year-old man has been arrested on...
WorldBirmingham Star

British-Pakistani man charged with murder conspiracy

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged a British-Pakistani man with conspiracy to murder a Netherlands-based Pakistani national, following an investigation by the Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command Unit and the Dutch authorities. The arrested person has identified as Mohhamed Gohir Khan whose reportedly target was...
RelationshipsPosted by
Oxygen

Mother Wants Answers In Case Of Teen Who Disappeared Over Fourth Of July Weekend 17 Years Ago

Nearly two decades have passed, and a mother is still searching for her teenage daughter who went missing from a community pool on the Fourth of July weekend. On July 6, 2004, Tammy Mack dropped off Ashley Martinez, 15, and Ashley’s little brother at the Krug Park community pool in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to St. Joseph’s News-Press Now. It was around noon, with Tammy arranging to pick them up a few hours later.
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Oxnard, CAkvta.com

Oxnard Police Say Woman's Disappearance Is Suspicious

Oxnard police say that are investigating what they now believe is a suspicious missing person case. They say that Saturday night around 8:30 PM 46-year-old Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas was last seen by family members getting into a vehicle with an unknown person in the 4500 block of Terrace Avenue in Oxnard.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

7-year-old boy gets crushed to death by home elevator on the first day of vacation with his family

What was supposed to be a fun family vacation turned into a tragedy for a family from Ohio. The family had traveled to North Carolina for the weekend and were staying at a beach rental home. Sadly, on the very first day of their vacation, the family had to call 911 to rescue a 7-year-old boy who got caught between two doors of a home elevator. Unfortunately, by the time the rescue crew got the boy out, it was too late to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy