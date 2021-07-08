Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

I Could Probably Eat This Entire Bowl of Blistered Green Beans and Shishito Peppers

By Sarah Sweeney
Vegetarian Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlistering the beans and peppers in a skillet gives them a nice charred taste without having to toss them on the grill or under the broiler. If you can’t find shishito peppers, try multicolored mini bell peppers instead. Here’s another reason to snack on shishitos: According to some research, a...

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Peppers#B Vitamins#Calories#Food Drink#B6#Pms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Making great potato salad

Summer is here! It's time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads....
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
Food & DrinksFortune

How the chef at the world’s best restaurant makes the perfect summer salad (hint: no potatoes)

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. We are in a back-to-school moment for the world’s best chefs. On June 1, Rene Redzepi reopened the doors to his groundbreaking Copenhagen restaurant Noma. (In a conversation with Bloomberg Opinion, Redzepi said that, so far, the dining room was full of mostly locals, but that he had seen some tourists.) In New York, Eleven Madison Park and chef/owner Daniel Humm introduced the public to a much-hyped vegan menu on June 10.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The One Dinner Trick for a Flat Belly, Says Nutritionist

When it comes to taking a nod from European cultures, we often look to art and fashion for inspiration. But we might also want to look at some of the habits Europeans apply to eating dinner—and no, this has nothing to do with drinking red wine. (Although that does have some surprising health benefits).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Outback Steakhouse Alice Springs Chicken Recipe

If you're headed to the Australia-themed Outback Steakhouse restaurant, chances are pretty good that you're going for a slab of perfectly grilled beef. But one of the most popular dishes on Outback's menu is its Alice Springs Chicken. Named after the Australian subtropical town located in the nation's Northern Territory, Alice Springs Chicken is a near-magical concoction of grilled chicken breast slathered with honey mustard sauce and piled high with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and cheese.
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Best Chicken Souvlaki Salads

When talking about Buffalo food staples, chicken wings, pizza and beef on weck seem to get all the shine but there's one dish that I feel like is a staple because no matter what city I travel to, I've yet to find a city that makes it quite like we do. I love this dish so much so, I've tried it at several different restaurants in search of who makes it the best. What is the dish you ask? CHICKEN SOUVLAKI. The ancient dish according to forknplate.com; "...is considered a Greek food, and historians cite references to the dish in the writings of Aristotle (384-322 BC), Aristophanes (446-386 BC), and Homer, their senior by 400 or more years. The fact is, souvlaki was over a millennium old by the time Homer came along." So in other words, it's definitely more than a chicken salad with feta. In almost every city I've visited, I've ordered what the menu stated was a "greek salad" and it was in no comparison to a traditional Chicken Souvlaki. In my search for the perfect Souvlaki, I've noted the components that it has to be comprised of to make it super delish....
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Have Diabetes, Is It Bad to Eat Corn?

Some people with type 2 diabetes benefit from losing weight (and maintaining that loss) to help control blood sugar. While the primary focus should be on getting plenty of lean protein and "slow carbs," which are those that convert more slowly to glucose in your bloodstream, you can enjoy other foods that you may have previously considered off-limits.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

Made with delicious bacon, potatoes and a tangy sauce, this German Potato Salad is a hit among guests and perfect any time of the year!. If you have never tried German Potato Salad before, you definitely need to give this recipe a try! It has such a unique flavor and is super different from all the potato salads that you have ever tried. This kind of potato salad is traditionally served warm and has a vinegar based sauce instead of mayonnaise. It uses easy to find ingredients that work so well together and you don't have to worry about any mayonnaise going bad while sitting out on the picnic table!
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

This Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad Has a Smart Secret

America’s Test Kitchen is famously known for going the extra mile to make the best version of classic recipes — and their creamy cucumber salad is no exception. While many recipes call for salting and draining the cucumbers, ATK takes it a couple of steps further by first seeding the cucumbers and then weighting the salted cucumbers down in a colander with a water-filled, gallon-sized zip-top bag. They claim this step removes more water than salting alone, creating a salad with especially good crunch. I had to know: Is it worth the extra effort? Here’s what happened when I got in the kitchen to try it out.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Mexican Meatloaf Recipe

Meatloaf is believed to have originated somewhere in Europe as early as the fifth century — Germany, Belgium, or Scandinavia, depending on who you ask. According to Bon Appétit, the first record of meatloaf in America can be dated to the 1870s, when New Englanders made the recipe from whatever meat they could get their hands on. At that particular point in history, it was usually just beef, but it wasn't long before experimentation took hold.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

I Tried Canned Dr Pepper Baked Beans and I Never Want To Eat Them Again

Cooking with Coke and Dr Pepper is a time-honored Southern thing. I have hand-written recipes from my grandmother and church cookbooks that include Georgia and Texas-based carbonated beverages in every sort of recipe from savory to sweet. So it makes sense that when someone decided to sell Dr Pepper Baked Beans in a can, that company would be located in the South.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Make your pasta salad better with salami, provolone and a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Inspired by traditional antipasto flavors, we wanted to create a pasta salad that could take on hearty, interesting mix-ins. We started with fusilli pasta, which was substantial enough to hold up to the larger pieces of meat and cheese. Thickly cut salami and provolone added savory bite and richness, and sliced kalamata olives added a brininess to punch up the flavor. With several rich ingredients in the mix, a mayonnaise-based dressing was overkill, so we swapped it out in favor of a bright vinaigrette accented with tangy sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, garlic, and basil. When left to marinate for a day or two, the pasta took on even more flavor; to loosen the dressing and quickly take the chill off the pasta, we stirred in a little boiling water. Chopped baby spinach added just before serving lent extra color and freshness. Other pasta shapes can be substituted for the fusilli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy