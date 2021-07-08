Cancel
Global Food Prices Declined in June

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, according to the United Nation’s Food Price Index. Released Thursday, the June index averaged 124.6 points, down 3.2 points, or 2.5 percent, from May. However, the index is 33.9 percent higher than this time last year. The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Index#Dairy#Vegetable Oils#The United Nation
