The summer of 2021 has already unleashed a rash of extreme events that raised eyebrows of even the most seasoned meteorologists, and fingerprints of the human-caused climate crisis are all over them. The first sweltering heatwave baked the western U.S. in mid-June, hitting temperatures never before seen in seven states. Both Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., broke daily records six days in a row with heat topping a life-threatening 115 degrees Fahrenheit.