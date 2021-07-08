Cancel
Agriculture

Get Fungicide Timing Right, Crop Enjoys the Benefits

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are benefits to plant health when you opt for a fungicide on your corn and soybeans. Timing of those mid-season applications is important if you are planning on going that direction. Chad Threewits of Syngenta says the recommendation for corn application is to be done by the brown silk...

News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyTampa Bay News Wire

How important are mineral rights? Sell your mineral rights for benefits

The mineral resources that are found beneath your piece of land belong to the government in the majority of the countries in the world. But there are many places where the rights to these resources like minerals, oils, gas, rocks and other valuable resources belong to the property owners. Even if someone or any company wishes to extract these minerals, they need to buy the rights from the property owner. Hence, as a property owner, you need to know how important mineral rights are so that you can easily give this right to someone who wants to extract these resources from your land. Additionally, you should also need to take authorization from the government before selling or buying mineral rights as it is an important step of the ownership. There are many countries where an individual or organization owns the mineral rights when they own the surface rights. Hence, you need to know everything about mineral rights so that you can go ahead and make the right decision pertaining to the mineral rights.
Crawford County, IAdbrnews.com

Cautiously optimistic: Rain arrives at the right time for crops

“The rain was about the best thing we could have possibly asked for,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties. Rain fell across Crawford County for several days about a week and a half ago. “The crops...
Michigan Stateagfax.com

Michigan Soybeans: Managing Diseases with Foliar Fungicide Applications

Sporecaster, a relatively new phone app for predicting the risk for white mold apothecia (mushrooms) to develop, is showing medium to high risk depending on the location and other field-specific information. Risk for white mold apothecia development has been increasing with this continued cool and wet weather and many soybean...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Report: Indiana farmers planted more cover crops than ever

(Indiana News Service) There’s good news for soil conservation efforts in a new survey by the Indiana Conservation Partnership: Farmers in the state planted roughly 1.5 million acres of cover crops this past year. Cover crops, which can be grasses, turnips, brassicas, rye grass, or other plants, can help prevent...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Cover Crops: Benefit Now and in the Future

Most South Florida vegetable and specialty crop producers don’t utilize cover crops during the summer. University of Florida/IFAS research might change that philosophy in the future. Phillip Williams, an assistant professor at the UF/IFAS Southwest Florida Research and Education Center, has a year and a half of research data that...
AgricultureUpNorthLive.com

Cherry crop health: Ready at the perfect time for Cherry Festival

GRAND TRAVRSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cherry season is in full swing and growers are trying to make the most of it despite some weather setbacks. The cherry crops had a rough beginning to the growing season. The early warm season, frost, drought and then heavy rain affected how fast...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This the Right Time to Get In On Sprouts Farmers Market?

The health and wellness market is expected to outpace the growth of traditional grocery chains. Sprouts has a plan to comfortably grow revenue by double-digit percentages for the foreseeable future. Sprouts Farmers Market's board just approved a 10% share repurchase program. While there are plenty of ways to make money...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Crop Conditions Get Better

Corn and soybean conditions are up after a week of seasonal temperatures and scattered showers across the state, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn condition rated 75 percent good to excellent the week ending July 4, 6 percentage points above the prior week. Soybeans rated 71 percent...
Agriculturenutraingredients-usa.com

Targeted crop breeding may offer novel ways to benefit our microbiomes: Expert

A more refined and holistic approach to trait breeding in food crops could create opportunities to influence human health via the microbiome, says Andy Benson, Professor of Food Science and Technology at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Speaking with NutraIngedients-USA via video, Dr Benson, who is also the Director at the Nebraska...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Extension to offer pest management field school online

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State University Extension will kick off its 13th annual Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Field School Aug. 1. The virtual course, which will be available through Aug. 31, will cover multiple strategies for reducing input costs while maximizing yields for crops grown in South Dakota. “Traditionally, the...
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Corn, soybean management considerations

Small grains harvest has begun or will start soon and current crop condition reports are not much short of disappointing. However, there is always an opportunity for growth and improvement, especially if you do the right rain dance. At this point in the growing season, corn management often starts to...
Ames, IAKGLO News

Another heat wave is building during a critical time for corn crops

AMES — The forecast calls for hot — and still hotter — weather for Iowa this week and it’s doing no favors for Iowa’s top crops. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the average rainfall for late July doesn’t bode well for the soil, which is already suffering under moderate to severe drought over a wide section of the region.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Bayer Committed to Increasing Fruit, Vegetable Consumption

Monheim, July 21, 2021 – With an announcement on Wednesday of new portfolio innovations and a business strategy for horticulture, Bayer reaffirms its commitment to increasing worldwide consumption of fruits and vegetables. The strategy focuses on activities that deliver solutions to the farm, advance sustainable innovations on the farm and...
ComputersCanyon News

10 Benefits Of Employee Time Tracking

UNITED STATES—As remote working is becoming more commonplace across the world, businesses are looking for ways to manage their workforce more effectively. Monitoring the day-to-day activities of employees and the status of projects can take a lot of precious time that could have been used more productively elsewhere. That’s why many businesses are implementing employee time tracking software.

