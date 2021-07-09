Edward Orin Ansell
Longtime Claremont resident Edward Orin Ansell died Wednesday, June 30 at Mt. San Antonio Gardens. Born to Hyman and Mollie Ansell on March 29, 1926 in Superior, Wisconsin, he received all his schooling there, including his first two years at the University of Wisconsin, Superior (then Superior State Teachers College). Ed then transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison to earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. While there he taught himself to play the saxophone so he could play with the band.www.claremont-courier.com
