Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

European Open: All Eyes On Risk Sentiment, UK Data Up Next

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst currency markets paused for breath overnight, much of the Asian share market was trading lower ahead of today’s open. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -113.4 points (-1.54%) and currently trades at 7,228.00. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -507.23 points (-1.8%) and currently trades at 27,608.05. Hong...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Futures#European#Asian#507 23#Hang Seng#Us Futures#Dji#43 75#Ema#Stoxx#S2#Atg L Rrb#Easyjet Plc#Cairn Energy Plc#Restaurant Group Plc#Rtn L Rrb#Trainline Plc#Trnt L#Gbp#Eur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Germany
Related
StocksInternational Business Times

Virus Fears Crush Global Stocks

World stocks sank Monday as the spreading Delta virus variant fuelled fears it could undermine the economic recovery, while oil prices tanked after leading producers finally agreed to hike output. London stocks gave up 1.3 percent in afternoon deals after the UK government lifted England's daily pandemic curbs despite soaring...
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Drop On Growth Worries; Treasury Rally Extends

Unease persists that coronavirus and inflation will disrupt the recovery. US futures contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 and stocks in Europe retreated Monday on concerns that the global economic recovery will fizzle out due to a resurgence of coronavirus via the fast-moving and highly contagious Delta variant, along with increased inflation. This anxiety weighed on markets during Friday's trade and persisted over the weekend. That may be a sign that this view is beginning to gain traction.
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

U.S. Dollar, Yen Gain as Delta Variant Weighs on Risk Sentiment

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for global economic recovery. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Public Healthinvesting.com

Virus worries hammer European shares to their worst day this year

(Reuters) - European shares sank more than 2% on Monday, their worst session in nine months on worries that the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant could slow the global economic recovery. Commodity-linked stocks, banks and travel shares lost more than 3%, with the oil and travel and leisure indices hitting February...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

* Singapore shares drop 1.3% * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore's index experienced its worst day since July 7. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, peso and ringgit fell between 0.2% and 0.4%. As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week's meeting. Indonesia's rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood second only to that of Brazil. Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India's struggles in April and May. Bank Indonesia's policy review set for Thursday is expected to hold rates. Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan , were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Recent hints about a slowdown in China's economic growth momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the region's top trade partner. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27 ** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People's Bank of China ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60 China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59 India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84 Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12 Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84 S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95 Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91 Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MarketsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Global shares fall on virus fears; oil slips on OPEC deal

TOKYO — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in much of Asia. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. France's CAC 40 shed 1.1% in early trading to 6,388.62, while Germany's DAX was down 1.1% at 15,370.28. Britain's FTSE...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Inflation Woes

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday on mixed retail sales data and an unexpected slump in US consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation. Traders are also spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Yen jumps as risk appetite slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
Businessinvesting.com

Futures Trade Lower, Gold Prices Decline

Futures in the United States were trading lower over the weekend after stock markets fell in Friday's session as investors weighed the potential ramifications of rising Delta variant cases against optimism relating to corporate earnings for the second quarter. Inflation. Inflation has been on everyone's mind in recent weeks. Consumers...
WorldFXStreet.com

A soggy start for Asia

Equity markets are front and centre in Asia this morning, as increasing nerves about the delta-variant Covid-19 are sapping recovery hopes across the Asia-Pacific. Of course, you can choose your poison on that front globally, with the US, Europe, and the UK also experiencing rises in cases with populations pushing back on restrictions that seem to increase by the day in APAC.
Marketsactionforex.com

Yen Surges as Asia Opens on Risk Aversion

Yen rises broadly as the markets start the week with risk aversion in Asia. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is trading as the weakest, leading other commodity currencies lower. European majors are mixed together with Dollar for the moment. The economic calendar is rather light today and focuses will stay on development in the risk markets. Though, attention will be turning to ECB meeting later in the week, in particular its new forward guidance.
Worldactionforex.com

European Open: Futures Point Lower, Gold Clings To Trend Support

The bearish sentiment on Wall Street last week has spilled over to Asian trade, with the majority of equity indices trading in the red. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -60.4 points (-0.82%) and currently trades at 7,287.70. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -73.7 points (-0.26%) and currently...
Marketsactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Has Scope To Fall To 129 In The Near Term

Asians are trading in red following the sharp fall in the Dow on Friday. Dow will have to sustain above 34400 to see the rise to 36000 from here itself. Else a fall to 34000-33500 can be seen first before the expected rise happens. DAX has been coming down with its 15300-15800 range. Nikkei has room to test 27200-27000 from where it can bounce again. Shanghai looks vulnerable to break its 3500-3625 range on the downside and fall to 3450-3400 first before resuming its broader uptrend. Sensex and Nifty can fall back into their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively again following the weakness in the other markets. This could delay the rally to 54000 (Sensex) and 16000-16200 (Nifty).
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; Rising Covid Cases, Quarantine Chaos Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets traded sharply lower Monday, with continuing concerns over rising numbers of Covid-19 cases globally weighing on sentiment. Oil prices are also falling as producers agree to increase output. At 5 AM ET (0900 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 1.3% lower, the CAC 40 in...
StocksShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower on weak Asian cues

London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday to below 7,000, following a weak session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open 52 points lower at 6,956. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson noted that long-term yields have actually fallen in the last four weeks with the US 10-year 14 basis points lower, indicating that bond markets, either don’t share concerns about inflation, or that they are starting to price in a slowdown in the global economy.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

U.S. dollar rises amid risk-off sentiment

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday as risk-averse mood returned to market, bolstering appetite for the safe-haven currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.21 percent at 92.8856. In late New York trading, the euro...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop On Fresh Inflation, Virus Worries

Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output. Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades deep in the red near 0.7350 as focus shifts to Wall Street

AUD/USD fell to the lowest level of 2021 on Monday. US Dollar Index is rising for the third straight day. Major equity indexes remain on track to open significantly lower. The AUD/USD pair closed the last two trading days of the previous week in the negative territory and started the new week under bearish pressure. After touching its lowest level since late November at 0.7329, the pair managed a modest rebound and was last seen losing 0.72% on a daily basis at 0.7349.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Stocks Slump as Virus Jitters Fuel Rush Into Bonds

Stocks slumped around the world as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta coronavirus variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated. In a reversal of the reopening trade that has powered this year’s equity rally, cyclical companies bore the brunt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy