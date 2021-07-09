Cancel
Henry County, VA

Suspicious deaths under investigation in Henry County

Cover picture for the articleBASSETT, Va. – An older man and woman were found dead in Bassett Thursday afternoon and Henry County investigators are treating the deaths as “possible homicides.”. Sheriff Lane Perry said his office was contacted by a family member who had discovered a body inside the residence. Deputies responded to 151 Belcroft Circle around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of Luther Willie Wagoner, 68, and 78-year-old Pennar Elizabeth Helton.

