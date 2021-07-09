Black-Eyed Susan: A Cocktail for Maryland

Some drinks have history, and some have smart marketing. In 1973, Baltimore caterer Harry Stevens wanted a signature tipple to serve at Pimlico Race Course during the Preakness Stakes, the second race in the Triple Crown. It needed to be pretty, it needed to match the garland of the state flower draped over the winning horse, and for sure it needed to pair well with crab cakes. Fruity and boozy, the Black-Eyed Susan was a dark horse that instantly hit the money. And it’s been a Preakness staple ever since—attendees knock back 140,000 of them with and without crab cakes.