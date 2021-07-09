Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Essential Southern Cocktail: Mint Julep

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: The mint julep is so associated with the South that even Bostonians have a hard time ordering it without a reflexive drawl. Of course, the bourbon-and-mint bracer is most closely identified as the cocktail of choice among Kentucky Derby revelers, with Churchill Downs slinging 120,000 over the first weekend in May. But like biscuits and magnolias, the julep’s aura glows over the entire South, so it’s fitting that its genesis doesn’t owe to a specific eureka moment, but instead is more of an inexorable evolution to greatness. The somewhat esoteric word julep, for instance, derives from the ancient Persian gulab through to the Latin julapium, pertaining to sweetened rosewater. The word further morphed on its journey to Colonial America, as did the drink. The 1803 page-turner Travels of Four and a Half Years in the United States of America noted a mint julep to be a somewhat medicinal “dram of spiritous liquor that has mint in it, taken by Virginians of a morning.” Virginians? Yes, but they likely fixed theirs with rum or brandy. It took the Bluegrass State, naturally, to perfect the formulation with its fine bourbon, and to prize the thing to the point of proscribing that it should be served with crushed ice in a special pewter “julep cup” to keep it frosty. “If you hand me a mint julep in anything else, I’m going to turn my nose up,” says Ti Martin, owner of Commander’s Palace and contributor to the Museum of the American Cocktail. “That cup, with water beading on the outside, is part of the whole feeling.”

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne Cocktail#Mint Julep#Food Drink#Beverages#Bostonians#Persian#Latin#Virginians#The Bluegrass State#Commander S Palace#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

The Best Summer Cocktail Recipes

Summer is officially in full swing and with those warmer temps comes the craving for something refreshing to sip on. Who doesn't enjoy a nice cocktail on a summer night, right?. While it's been a while since many of us have had the luxury of ordering a cocktail in a...
Vermont StatePosted by
Only In Vermont

Delve Into Delicious Southern Inspired Food and Sip Handcrafted Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant

The Downtown Grocery in Ludlow, Vermont is the place to go for a unique dining experience. In addition to savoring familiar Southern-inspired foods like fresh seafood, make sure to order a mixed drink (or two) while you enjoy modern twists on classic dishes. For over ten years, the husband and wife team behind The Downtown […] The post Delve Into Delicious Southern Inspired Food and Sip Handcrafted Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Sweet Tea Cocktail

This sweet tea cocktail is essentially sweet tea, whiskey, lemon juice, and ice. What results is a sassy and superlative Southern cocktail you’ll want to sip all afternoon long. Adapted from Anne Stiles Quatrano | Summerland | Rizzoli, 2013. Southern sweet tea cocktail. Whiskey. Lemon juice. It’s like the most...
Kentucky StateGarden & Gun

Bourbon and Branch: A Cocktail for Kentucky

The first weekend in May belongs to the Mint Julep. But any other time than the Derby, many bourbon-loving Kentuckians keep their tipple simple. Branch water is just an old way of referring to water from a creek that branches from a larger river. Therein lies a more important truth—sometimes the best thing to mix with bourbon is just a very small amount of water. (Just ask any master distiller.) Water opens up bourbon, releasing more flavors. Try it: Pour an ounce of bourbon in a rocks glass. Give it a good sniff and a sip. Now, use an eye dropper to add a drop or two of water and test those senses again. Experiment concluded, pour more for proper sipping.
Drinkscityline.tv

Country-Style Whisky Cocktail

Add ice, whisky and a splash of lemonade (count 1-2 seconds when pouring) in a shaker. Finish off by adding some grated ginger for a kick. Shake it up! Make sure you get the drink nice and cold, then strain into a rock glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Jupiter, FLinflorida.com

To-Go Cocktails From 1000 NORTH – A Summer Essential

The Sandbar should be in everyone’s summer cooler. The sunny and fruit-filled cocktail is made with 1000 NORTH’s sous vide pineapple vodka, St-Germain, and grapefruit and lemon juices. Summer fun sizzles with Fire & Ice. Jalapeño-infused Casamigos Blanco adds the heat to muddled lime and agave. Taste the islands with the Piña Punch. The creamy tropical treat mixes Siesta Key toasted coconut rum with Gosling’s dark rum, and the flavors of pineapple, coconut, and vanilla.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Refreshing Cocktail-Inspired Beverages

The Shake Shack Summerades are a new cocktail-inspired, non-alcoholic refreshment range being launched by the brand to provide patrons with a tasty way to beat the heat this summer. The drinks come in three flavor options including the Pina Punch, Lime Agave Margarita and the Watermelon Mint Mojito, which are each packed with a range of premium flavors and ingredients. The drinks come as the brand's first new range of beverages outside of its soft drinks and house-made lemonade.
Louisiana StateGarden & Gun

Vieux Carré: A Cocktail for Louisiana

The Louisiana legislature may have declared the venerable Sazerac as New Orleans’ official cocktail, but given the chance, some mixologists may have voted for the Vieux Carré. The Hotel Monteleone, opened in 1886 in the French Quarter, is still owned by the Monteleone family today. Back in 1938, bartender Walter Bergeron invented the Vieux Carré (French for “old square,” the original name for the Quarter), and it became the signature drink when the hotel added its revolving Carousel Bar in 1949. Too many drinks while the Carousel Bar slowly spins can make you feel a little unbalanced, but balance is the beauty of the Vieux Carré. It has a little in common with a Manhattan (rye, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters) and a little in common with a Sazerac (rye, Peychaud’s bitters, sugar, lemon peel). Give it a whirl.
Food & DrinksHGTV

Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

Topo Chico mineral water (and, yes, purists insist on this particular brand) good quality blanco tequila (or mezcal) Legend has it that ranchers in West Texas would amble into their local watering hole and cool off with a refreshing glass of chilled Topo Chico, topped with a splash of blanco tequila and fresh-squeezed lime. Over time, the uber-easy and equally uber-refreshing cocktail caught on and began spreading first throughout all of Texas, then recently, the rest of the U.S.
DrinksPunch

Crypto Cocktails Have Arrived

With the advent of the NFT gold rush, will bartenders finally find a way to own their recipes?. In April, Quality Eats sold a cocktail for 0.75 ether, or about $1,400 at the time. That’s a lot of money for a drink made entirely of pixels. Into the Ether, as the drink is called, is a nonfungible token (NFT) cocktail—just one within a fast-growing global trend.
California Stateimbibemagazine.com

California Cooler Cocktail

Whatever the outdoor occasion, this bubbly, herbaceous cocktail will lend the perfect summery touch. Shake the first four ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled glass. Top with the sparkling wine, then garnish. Sauvignon Blanc–Thyme Syrup: In a small pot, bring 1 bottle (750 ml.) of Sauvignon Blanc to...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Paloma Cocktail

This recipe doubles down on grapefruit flavor with a little bit of fresh grapefruit juice and grapefruit soda! Fresh lime juice helps add more acidity to balance the sweetness of the soda, and a pinch of salt in the glass rounds out all of the flavors. Pro tip: Go ahead and dip the rim of the glass in salt if that's your jam or you love to do that with margaritas!
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Boozy Ginger-Peach Mint Sangria

Perfect for hot, sunny days, this lip-smackingly delicious sangria—from Tess Master’s cookbook The Perfect Blend—combines the sweetness of summer peaches and complexity and elegance of ginger, lime, mint, and vanilla. Make ahead of time to allow flavors to meld and mingle, served chilled at your next picnic or barbecue, and enjoy the fruits of your labor (and of the season).
Food & Drinksdiffordsguide.com

Italian XI cocktails

Frustratingly for the rest of us, Italy is one of the most successful football teams, having won the World Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006, only outperformed by Brazil with five wins and equalled by Germany with four. The team is known as gli Azzurri (the Blues) due to their Savoy blue shirts, the colour of the royal House of Savoy which reigned over the Kingdom of Italy from 1861 to 1946.
Drinkscityline.tv

Country Wine Spritzer Cocktail

Start with a wine glass filled with ice, use a Rosé wine of your choice and fill the glass about halfway. Approximate measurements, this is supposed to be easy right?. Take pure pomegranate juice and add a small amount (depending on taste preference) for colour and depth into the glass.
Food & Drinksolivemagazine.com

Best cocktail bars in London

KOL Mezcalería – for agave cocktails. Tucked away on the lower ground floor of Santiago Lastra’s refined hymn to Mexican cuisine is this slinky, subterranean bar. Inspired by the mezcalerias of Mexico, it’s decked out in soothing earthy tones and natural textures, with dark wooden furniture, rattan lamps and traditional Mexican artifacts on the walls.
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

Black-Eye Rye Cocktail

Shake and double strain into a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprig and three skewered blackberries. * Blackberry Simple Syrup: Mix equal parts water, sugar, and blackberries in a pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Chill overnight and strain. You can also purchase this pre-made here.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Canned Scotch Whiskey Cocktails

These Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky Scotch Whiskey cocktails are being launched by the brand as the first-ever single-malt premixed ready-to-drink cocktail to offer consumers an easier way to enjoy the spirit. The cocktails come in two flavor options including Cola and Ginger + Lime, which both come in 330ml...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Premixed Aperitif Cocktails

The Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy pre-mixed cocktail is arriving in the US market just in time for the summer season to provide consumers with an easy way to enjoy the iconic aperitif-based cocktail. The drink will be launching in select markets including Southern California, Florida and New York in packs of three 200ml glass bottles that are priced at $14.99. The cocktail maintains a 9% ABV and is focused on offering consumers an easier option to enjoy that doesn't require any mixing or ingredients to achieve.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is the perfectly scrumptious Watermelon Martini, perfect for a hot summer’s night. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Watermelon Martini. 2 oz. Watermelon vodka. 1 oz. Triple sec. 1/2 oz. Lime juice. 3 oz....

Comments / 0

Community Policy