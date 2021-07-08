New $1.2B Life Sciences Joint Venture Links Greystar With Canadian Pension Board

CIBC Mellon continues to serve Canadian institutions and global investors into Canada in close collaboration with parent companies BNY Mellon and CIBC. TORONTO, July 15 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary of delivering asset servicing in the Canadian marketplace. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with its parent companies, enabling clients to access an array of powerful solutions from our global enterprise. For a quarter century, the engaged team at CIBC Mellon has worked to enable and empower clients, support the smooth operation of Canada's financial markets, and to do business at the highest standards.