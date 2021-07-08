New $1.2B Life Sciences Joint Venture Links Greystar With Canadian Pension Board
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Greystar Real Estate Partners have joined forces as part of a new joint venture armed with $1.2B in equity in pursuit of life sciences real estate opportunities in the U.S. The partnership plans to develop Class-A life sciences office and lab buildings “in leading U.S. life science markets” with Greystar, which traditionally focuses on multifamily properties, operating the portfolio.www.bisnow.com
