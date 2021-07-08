Cancel
New $1.2B Life Sciences Joint Venture Links Greystar With Canadian Pension Board

By Patrick Sisson, Bisnow Select Leaders
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Greystar Real Estate Partners have joined forces as part of a new joint venture armed with $1.2B in equity in pursuit of life sciences real estate opportunities in the U.S. The partnership plans to develop Class-A life sciences office and lab buildings “in leading U.S. life science markets” with Greystar, which traditionally focuses on multifamily properties, operating the portfolio.

