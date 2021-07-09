Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brave Girls drop moving piano version of ‘Summer By Myself’

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrave Girls have unveiled a brand-new rendition of ‘Summer By Myself’, a cut from their latest mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’. Dubbed the piano version, this rendition of ‘Summer By Myself’ turns the jazzy, dance-pop song into a sentimental piano ballad that showcases the group’s vocals. “Looking at the blue sky, looking at the stars in the night sky / I want to fall asleep / Summer by myself / It’s lonely but still fun,” they sing on the chorus.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Piano#Brave Entertainment#Allkpop#Pool Party#Dkb#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

City Girls Drop The Missy Elliot-Directed "Twerkulator" Visual

City Girls experienced viral success with their latest single "Twerkulator" long before the track was cleared for release by the group's label. Creators on TikTok developed the "Twerkulator" dance, pushing the Miami duo to finally release the incredibly popular track. Since its May 2021 release, the song, which has been dubbed the "song of the summer," has peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning the duo their highest-charting single to date.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Jaw-Dropping Transformation Turns Girl Into Universal’s E.T. Animatronic

The power of makeup is truly incredible, so much so that any human being can become E.T. if they have the right touch!. At Universal Orlando Resort, the first-ever attraction built was E.T. Adventure. Although many attractions have come and gone over the years, E.T. Adventure remains untouched as well as a fan favorite. The queue is both interactive and spectacular, but the attraction features a unique ride vehicle, especially for its time, and serves as (arguably) Universal Orlando Resorts’ best dark ride.
Musicseoulbeats.com

The Case of the Missing Pool in Brave Girls’ “Pool Party”

Following the success of “Chi Mat Ba Ram”, Brave Girls are back with another MV for their b-side, “Pool Party”. Amidst aiming for the title of “Summer Queens”, one that was helmed by Sistar, the quartet have also been seen shooting multiple summer CFs and selling out their first fan meeting in 30 seconds.
Musicflaunt.com

End of The World | The Tokyo Stars Drop Deluxe Version of ‘Chameleon’ Album

Tune in to End of The World’s newest album, Chameleon, for a taste of otherworldly magic. Transporting the listener on a gorgeous and empowering soundscape journey, End of The World freely streams their unique voice into a Takashi Murakami-Designed album titled Chameleon… the deluxe version. End of the World debuted...
ArmyArmy Times

This BDU romper is a hot girl summer must-have

Made popular by children in the playground sandbox, the ol’ romper made its way onto the runway and into our hearts nearly a decade ago. And while you might think these little camel-toe-hugging jumpsuits are designed for women (and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton), one anonymous soldier has decided otherwise. Introducing...
Los Angeles, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

VOLBEAT Drops Music Video For 'Wait A Minute My Girl'

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have shared their new music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl". The clip was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".
MusicAOL Corp

Juvenile drops summer anthem 'Vax That Thang Up'

This summer we're vaxxed and waxed baby, and Juvenile is spreading the good word with a vaccine-themed remix of his 1998 party anthem "Back That Azz Up." BLK, a dating app for Black singles, produced the PSA in an effort to boost vaccination rates among young people. Mannie Fresh reprises...
Rock MusicNME

Grizzly Bear announce 15th anniversary reissue of ‘Yellow House’

Grizzly Bear have announced a 15th anniversary reissue of their beloved album ‘Yellow House’. The record, which came out in 2006, was the New York band’s second album, and their debut as a full band. On September 3, ‘Yellow House’ will be re-released on three vinyl formats via Warp. ‘Yellow...
Moviesallkpop.com

Rain, MONSTA X, Brave Girls & ATEEZ reveal 'Summer Taste' making film for 'Pepsi x Starship' project

Rain, MONSTA X, Brave Girls, and ATEEZ have revealed their "Summer Taste" making film for the 'Pepsi x Starship' project. In the making film above, Rain, MONSTA X, Brave Girls, and ATEEZ members are in the studio recording the energetic, feel-good track. As previously reported, "Summer Taste" is the newest track from Pepsi's '2021 Pepsi Test of Korea Campaign' in collaboration with Starship Entertainment. This year's new campaign will deliver a message of hope to help people momentarily forget the frustrations of everyday life and feel joy and happiness.
WorldNME

Watch Colde’s funky rendition of aespa’s hit song ‘Next Level’

South Korean R&B artist Colde has released a cover of K-pop girl group aespa‘s hit single ‘Next Level’. Code drops adopting a fresh approach to the dance-pop track, incorporating elements of funk and rock into his rendition of ‘Next Level’. During the performance, Colde also took this opportunity to showcase his vocals and rap ability.
Musicallkpop.com

Brave Girls surprise fans with plans to release a digital single

Brave Girls surprised fans with their plans to release a piano version of the song 'Summer by myself' on July 9 at noon KST. On July 5th, Brave Entertainment announced the girls will be returning on the 9th with a digital single 'Summer by myself (Piano Ver.)'. 'Sumer by myself' is an upbeat song included in their latest release 'Summer Queen'.
Musicearmilk.com

Irish singer-songwriter Lukewarmdaily96 drops introspective debut single "Peaching"

Irish singer-songwriter Lukewarmdaily96 delivers debut single “Peaching,” a minimalistic, acoustic offering that sees him liken empathy to bruising fruit. Enveloped in the warmth of his deep, calming vocals and simple yet poetic lyricism, the song raises the question of what it really means to be a good friend. With music as intriguing as his name, this new talent offers this slice of dreamy music as his first gift to his listeners as he steps into the industry.
MusicNME

Nils Frahm announces new collaborative album with F.S. Blumm

Nils Frahm has announced details of a new album with frequent collaborator F.S. Blumm. ‘2X1=4’ is due in September via Frahm’s new label LEITER and is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Desert Mule’. “We had a certain sound in the back of our heads,” Blumm said of...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

OMEGA X drops a fun yet chaotic Marine version dance practice for "VAMOS"

In celebration of 300,000 views on their debut MV VAMOS, boy group Omega X drops a special version dance practice video. Before the dance practice, Omega X shows us their failed attempts and funny moments while filming this dance practice, like Hyuk launching his sailor hat and it getting stuck on the ceiling or Jaehan kicking and stepping on the albums.
MusicEDMTunes

Yawdel Unveils ‘Soul Curation’ EP Via Circus Records

As Yawdel continues to garner attention with every release, the producer finally unveils a full 4-track EP titled Soul Curation. It features the previously released ‘Ghost Modwheel‘ and ‘I Follow Rivers‘, out via the esteemed Circus Records imprint. Throughout, the EP borrows the talents of Elliot Chapman on ‘Fire &...
Musicallkpop.com

Brave Girls x allkpop Red Carpet Interview Q&A

One of 2021's biggest surprises is the triumphant return of legendary K-Pop group, Brave Girls, with their brand new summer-themed EP release, Summer Queen. "Chi Mat Ba Ram," the group's chosen title, contains all the best feelings of the season embodied into a catchy and addictive track that's taken K-Pop fans across the globe by storm.
MusicSoompi

Watch: MONSTA X, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, And Rain Team Up To Give You A “Summer Taste” In New MV

MONSTA X, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, and Rain have released their new collaboration track “Summer Taste”!. “Summer Taste” is part of Starship Entertainment and Pepsi’s collaborative campaign called “2021 Pepsi Taste of Korea Campaign.” The song is written by AIMING, while MONSTA X’s I.M and ATEEZ’s Hongjoong are also credited as lyricists. The song’s fun synth sounds and sound effects create a refreshing energy that will blow the summer heat away.
MusicRevolver

Hear Poppy's Catchy New Grunge Song "Her"

We have purple cassettes of Poppy's ravenous new EP, EAT, available in our store. Shop for those and so much more!. Poppy is having one helluva year. After performing at the Grammys, dropping a cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and unloading her ferocious new EAT EP, which is one of our favorite albums of the year so far, the post-genre artist has now returned with another new song called "Her."

Comments / 0

Community Policy