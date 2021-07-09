Brave Girls drop moving piano version of ‘Summer By Myself’
Brave Girls have unveiled a brand-new rendition of ‘Summer By Myself’, a cut from their latest mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’. Dubbed the piano version, this rendition of ‘Summer By Myself’ turns the jazzy, dance-pop song into a sentimental piano ballad that showcases the group’s vocals. “Looking at the blue sky, looking at the stars in the night sky / I want to fall asleep / Summer by myself / It’s lonely but still fun,” they sing on the chorus.www.nme.com
Comments / 0