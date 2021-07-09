Lake of the Ozarks area considered new hot spot for COVID-19 cases
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Three counties near Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks have been declared COVID-19 hot spots by the Missouri Department of Health & Human Services. “Right now at Lake regional, we over the last several weeks have seen a very steady and increasing number of admissions to the hospital that our patients suffering, you know, from the COVID virus,” said Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health Systems.www.kfvs12.com
Comments / 0