After weeks of exciting, high-octane matches and plenty of upsets, the Summer Showdown is finally here. For this tournament, it’s become clear who the top dogs in each region are, as the Chengdu Hunters and Atlanta Reign make their second tournament appearances alongside the Dallas Fuel and Shanghai Dragons, who are making their first. But no matter how typical this tournaments roster is, each and every match in this Hawaii-based slugfest is guaranteed to leave fans of the Overwatch League on the edge of their seats over the course of week 14.