Apple is expected to announce its upcoming flagship iPhone 13 models in September. While the basic external design is speculated to remain the same, the company has planned its share of improvements for this year's big upgrade. The iPhone 13's display will be the next big step for Apple this year. We are expecting the device to come with a higher refresh rate panel. Now, it is being claimed that the iPhone 13 series will feature an Always-On display similar to that of the Apple Watch.