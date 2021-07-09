Businesses and people say they're doing their part to save water during emergency drought

With at least a dozen wildfires, some over 100,000 acres, burning in California right now, it's hard to keep track of exactly what's going on. An interactive map put together by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources makes things a bit easier to visualize. Active and recently contained fires are shown, as well as areas that have a red flag warning (those are the purple areas). The map is not meant to be used for evacuations or real-time threats. For that, you should look to your local government's alert system or Cal Fire.