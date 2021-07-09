Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tips for Settling Down After Traveling the World

By Victoria
pommietravels.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter you’ve been traveling the world for a decent amount of time, it can be difficult to settle down again. You can only be a vagabond living a nomadic lifestyle for so long, but it can be easy to stay in it. If you actually want to return to a more traditional lifestyle, you might need some tips to lay a foundation for the rest of your life. People typically travel full-time because they are in-between two different lives. It’s difficult to call it on your jet-set lifestyle. You may even be addicted to it. If it’s time for you to do so, here are some tips for settling down after traveling the world.

www.pommietravels.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Travelmissmillmag.com

Traveling on a Budget: 4 Essential Tips for an Amazing Vacation

The process of planning a trip is almost the same for everyone, no matter the destination or budget. When you plan to travel on a budget, though, it becomes even more crucial to be aware of your personal finances. It only takes a few steps to get rid of the stress often caused due to budgeting. In this feature, I will walk you through some of them that I found to be essential to staying in my price range.
TravelTravelPulse

Tips To Navigate Post-Pandemic Travel Boom

The nation saw record numbers of travelers over the Independence Day weekend, and in addition to the number of people traveling, the pandemic has changed the way we travel, at least for the foreseeable future. To help navigate this post-pandemic travel boom, Hopper has created some helpful tips for travelers...
TravelKCCI.com

Tips for how to travel with kids

Getting away as a family is never an easy feat — whether you’re packing up the car or taking a plane. But when you know how to travel with kids, all those fears go out the window and you can rest assured that your family vacation will be a getaway for the (good) memory books.
Kidstravelexperta.com

7 Tips for Traveling With Toddlers or Young Children

Traveling with young children can be difficult, especially if they are toddlers. Sometimes it is hard to travel light and leave some of the things you need at home. This blog post will cover 7 tips for traveling with toddlers or young children so that you can travel as light as possible and still feel comfortable while on vacation!
TravelKATU.com

Travel Tips This Summer!

Today on Afternoon Live, travel blogger Emily Snieska chatted with Kara about the tips and tricks to traveling this summer! With the travel surge going on, Emily suggests looking for alternative ways to book rental cars, including reaching out to car dealerships or Costco! For more of Emily's tips or to listen to her podcast, you can find her on Instagram @lifeofthepilotswife!
Lifestylepopville.com

PoPville T-shirts resume traveling the world – Moldova!

Thanks to Chris for sending from “Bender Fortress in Transnistria”. Chris has a dope old school T. Haven’t seen that one in a while. I should be attending the unofficial PoPville happy hour next Thursday the 15th at Wundergarten in NoMa. I’ll bring the new edition of t-shirts with me if anyone is traveling soon or just wants one. Happy and safe travels!
Public HealthThe Daily News Online

Tips for traveling in the COVID era

Experts say getting fully vaccinated is the most important step people can take to lower their risk of transmitting or getting infected with COVID-19. Even then, Dr. Stacey Rizza, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, suggests travelers wear a mask, avoid congregated areas when possible and maintain good hand hygiene. These measures are especially important for travelers who are immunocompromised and may not have had a normal response to being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Travelceoworld.biz

4 things we learn as we travel the world

One of the most fun things to do in the 21st century is travelling around the globe. Many students decide to take the big step when they finish college while employers choose to take a sabbatical and have a year off to travel. You may be surprised to hear that 5% of the global GDP comes from this industry.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Beat jet lag: top tips for travellers

You notice the warning signs - red eyes, irritability, heart-pounding wakefulness in the dead of night. It strikes without warning, transforming travellers into dead-eyed, shuffling automata. Once you glimpse your gaunt reflection in the hotel mirror, the transformation is complete. Have you joined the ranks of the wandering undead? No,...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Essential tips for traveling with friends in a different tax bracket

Few things are more awkward than talking about money with friends who make significantly more or less than you. In everyday life, it’s a pretty easy situation to avoid: Just don’t talk about it. Traveling, however, thrusts money issues and income disparities into the open. Money is a factor in...
Cell Phoneslocalsyr.com

Smart Summer Travel Tips And Trends From Google

As the U.S reopens and Americans begin planning their most-anticipated summer vacations, Google can help guide you with helpful tools for planning an exciting summer vacation. With COVID-19 still top-of-mind, Google can provide tools to view critical information to be prepared. Google Trends Expert Andrea Willis says there are so many ways that the popular search engine can break down what is hot for the summer season. Some of the most popular tips include where people are looking to go as life reopens, what popular destinations are trending and helpful tools get around.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Travel safety tips for the whole family

TOLEDO, Ohio — With much of the country now open following more than a year of pandemic shutdown, we're all looking for a return to normalcy. For many families, this includes summer traveling and keeping the family safe while traveling is a priority. One way to do that is to...
TravelKTEN.com

Safe Travel – What to Bring – 10 Tips

Originally Posted On: Safe Travel – What to Bring – 10 Tips | Happy Travel Tips. 1. Safety begins when you pack. To avoid being a target, dress conservatively. Don’t wear expensive looking jewelry. A flashy wardrobe or one that is too casual can mark you as a tourist. As much as possible, avoid the appearance of affluence.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

How to Plan the Perfect Travel and Stay Vacation

Everyone loves travelling and exploring new places. But when you travel, you need to be prepared. In theory, packing for a trip is simple: you bring clothes and toiletries. But in reality, it’s more complicated than that – there are decisions to make like what weather should I pack for? What should my bag weigh? How do I stay connected without roaming charges? Here are some tips for planning your next trip:
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

How to Prepare for Your Beach Vacation

Planning can make a huge difference between having a dull and an eventful beach vacation. By taking care of important things ahead of time, you can avoid missing out on that fishing cruise on your summer bucket list or boating license for the ultimate jet ski adventure. Don’t forget to pack the right gear to stay comfortable, happy, and energized throughout, be that in your hotel room or on a night out with a loved one. Getting ready for your beach adventure will make the experience less stressful and could save you some precious cash and time.
pommietravels.com

Tips for Traveling with Valuables

We all know the feeling. You’re going somewhere and you want to bring certain things, but you’re worried about the travel logistics and risk of bringing anything valuable with you. This is especially the case when you’re going abroad. It is difficult to determine what you should bring and what you should leave at home. If you want to bring expensive or sentimental items with you, it will be even tougher to decide. While you can get digital trackers for your valuables, that doesn’t mean you will avoid getting them lost or stolen. Wherever you are going, here are some tips for traveling with your valuables.
LifestyleOnline Rocket

Tips For Traveling With a Lockpick Set

Whenever you’re away from home, whether it’s at the grocery shop or a long destination, you should always be prepared for the unexpected. Most people don’t think of having a lockpick set as necessary, but it could save you a lot of trouble and time. Here are some tips for traveling with a lockpick set for any occasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy