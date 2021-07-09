When You Travel, Be Sure to Bring These Comforts of Home

Business travel can feel like real work. In fact, it is. But there is something wonderful about travel that should always feel wonderful. It is not supposed to ever be a chore. Travel is a privilege. Even when it is not a vacation, it is still a cut above the ordinary. The world is full of people who would be glad to have your problems if your problem is that you have to travel too much for business. People who complain about traveling need to learn to read the room and come to terms with their extreme privilege. People who complain about the experience of flying at the company’s expense are the worst. Don’t be one of them.