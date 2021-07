Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Haiti announced a new government on Monday with Ariel Henry as the country’s new prime minister. He will take over leadership from Claude Joseph, who had assumed the role of interim leader following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in his home on July 7. Henry, who is a neurosurgeon, had been appointed to the position by Moïse shortly before he was killed, though was yet to be sworn in. The US has been pressing Haitian officials for a unity government, with elections down the road. The US continues to hold sway in the country since it invaded Haiti more than a century ago.