On the morning of Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a car being operated by a student driver plowed through a chain-link fence and crashed into an antique airplane that was parked at the Chico Air Museum. According to reports from the Chico Police Department, the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake while attempting to execute a turn. As a result of the mistake, the vehicle jumped the curb, crashed through the fence and into the yard of the Chico Air Museum, and hit a rare airplane, cause it significant damage.