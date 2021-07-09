Cancel
Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung kicked off the Galaxy A20s Android 11 rollout a few days ago, and now we've learned that its smaller brother, the Galaxy A10s, is getting the same treatment. Probably the cheapest Galaxy A series phone, the Galaxy A10s is now receiving the highly-anticipated Android 11 update, which will most likely be the last major Android update it gets.

