The Winn Parish School Board met in a special public session on June 28, and Al Simmons took the superintendent seat for the first time. The meeting kicked off with Leah Clingan wanting to change the graduation dress code policy after WSHS prevented graduates this year from wearing military stoles. “I don’t care if it’s FBLA, FFA 4-H, if they have it they should be able to wear it,” Clingan said. “They’ve worked for it, there’s no reason why they can’t wear it.”