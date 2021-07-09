You can now drive the Toyota GR 86 in Gran Turismo

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGran Turismo Sport’s July update adds the new GR 86 coupe. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’re yet to drive Toyota’s new GR 86, and anticipation is building greatly for the brilliant GT86’s successor. It now looks as though our first experience behind the wheel may happen digitally, though, because Gran Turismo has announced a free July update that adds Toyota’s new sports car into the game.

