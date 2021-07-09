You can now drive the Toyota GR 86 in Gran Turismo
Gran Turismo Sport's July update adds the new GR 86 coupe. We're yet to drive Toyota's new GR 86, and anticipation is building greatly for the brilliant GT86's successor. It now looks as though our first experience behind the wheel may happen digitally, though, because Gran Turismo has announced a free July update that adds Toyota's new sports car into the game.
