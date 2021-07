FLORENCE – Even with a small increase, Florence will still have the lowest primary property tax rate of any municipality in Pinal County, the Town Council was told July 6. The Town Council approved a new property tax levy and a new property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value. Last year’s rate was $1.0585. The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 will receive a tax bill $2.17 higher than last year.