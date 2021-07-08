Santander UK Announces Blocking of Payments to Binance
According to a Tweet by Santander UK, the British branch of the Spanish bank has informed users it has blocked payments to Binance. Santander UK has informed its clients that, due to crypto fraud, it will be blocking payments to Binance until further notice. In a Tweet Thursday, the company stated that “keeping our customers safe is a top priority, so we have decided to prevent payments to Binance following the FCA’s warning to consumers.”beincrypto.com
