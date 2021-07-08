Cancel
Get Virtual Passes To See Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 8, 2018, the world was shocked to learn the famed chef, writer, and television personality, Anthony Bourdain was dead. Known for traveling the world in search of exotic locations and foods, Bourdain seemed always pleasant and smiling, which is why his suicide was so confusing to millions. Three years later, ROADRUNNER, A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN will be released in theaters on July 16, 2021, but Focus Features, in conjunction with FlickDirect, want to give some lucky winners the chance to watch a Virtual Advance screening on July 15, 2021, at 7 pm.

