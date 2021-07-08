FLASH CONTEST - Space Jam: A New Legacy Early In Florida

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since Space Jam debuted in theaters. The animated/live-action film starred a (much younger) Michael Jordan and a host of our favorite Looney Tunes characters. This coming week the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released and Warner Bros., in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one admit-two pass to see the film on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 7:30 pm at either AMC Sunset Place (Miami) or AMC Altamonte (Orlando).

