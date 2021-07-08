Stillwater Review

Whether it’s sweating along to Joe Wicks, cultivating a raccoon-themed paradise in Animal Crossing, or Taylor Swift’s sudden swerve to alternative rock, there are certain things that will be forever synonymous with helping us struggle through pandemic life. Apple’s Ted Lasso is one of them. Arriving with little fanfare in August 2020, Bill Lawrence’s comedy — spun out of a spoof promo for NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage — was initially greeted with the same eye-rolling scepticism as the show’s ebullient, moustachioed coach. Touting a similar fish-out-of-water schtick to last year’s Intelligence and the thematically similar The First Team, Ted Lasso’s arrival seemed to make little impact. But then something magical happened. Like the beleaguered Premiership team Lasso is brought in to coach, viewers were slowly won over by Ted’s folksy charm, corndog colloquialisms and indefatigable optimism. Over the course of ten glorious episodes, Ted Lasso became appointment Friday viewing, bringing a concentrated burst of feel-good joy to dispel the Covid funk.