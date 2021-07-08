Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

‘Ditch your swamp for ours’: Billboards go up in 4 major US cities promoting Jacksonville

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 12 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four billboards went up in major U.S. cities urging people to move to Jacksonville. It’s part of the “Move to Jax” campaign that kicked off Tuesday along with a website.

The signs are now up in New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles promoting Jacksonville’s weather, beaches, and no state tax.

A billboard in Los Angeles reads, “Non-stop flight from LAX to JAX ... Why not make it one way?.” In New York City, a billboard reads, “State taxes taking a bite out of your paycheck?.”

Each billboard features Mayor Lenny Curry.

The initiative cost a total of $40,000 out of the Mayor’s contingency budget, which is an annual fund of $100,000.

A representative for the city tells Action News Jax that the fund is usually used for advertising and marketing.

However, with this campaign, the city said the return on investment is quicker by encouraging big businesses to come to Jacksonville.

“This campaign is about economic development,” a representative said.

A blurb on the website reads, “Jacksonville is one of the best places to live and people across the country are taking notice. Located in the Northeast corner of Florida, Jacksonville (Jax) is the most populous city in Florida, as well as the largest city by area in the contiguous United States.”

You can read more about the campaign here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

