Atkinson, former Mobridge Tribune owner, publisher selected for national honor

Aberdeen News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Atkinson, the retired publisher and former owner of the Mobridge Tribune, is the 80th recipient of the James O. Amos Award given by the National Newspaper Association. After completing college at South Dakota State University, earning a master's degree from Ball State and serving in the U.S. Air Force, Atkinson returned to Pollock, where he was the editor of the Pollock Prairie Pioneer.

