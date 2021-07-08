Kaede Amano named to CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-District Team
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- University of North Dakota women's tennis student-athlete Kaede Amano was named to the CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-District Team on Thursday. The 2020-21 Academic All-District Women's At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.fightinghawks.com
