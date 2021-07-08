BritBox Is Now 40 Percent Off, Anglophiles Rejoice

As an American, chasing down good British TV shows is kind of a chore. Netflix has most of the Great British Bake Off, but none of the specials. BBC America and HBO Max have Doctor Who, but when new episodes drop the UK still gets it hours before we do and spoilers are impossible to avoid. Even if I pick up a good VPN to deal with those problems, there's still a lot of great British television I didn't have access to until recently. Thankfully, the BBC has launched BritBox to make it easier for those of us on this side of the pond to stream as much as we want (though it still doesn't do Bake Off). And right now, a one-year subscription to BritBox is only $40.