BritBox Is Now 40 Percent Off, Anglophiles Rejoice

By Brennan Carley
Vulture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay you’re an Anglophile who’s been piecing together your British pop-culture diet with the scattershot offerings spanning streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. You do a The Office (U.K.) binge here, a Luther rewatch there, toggling between the streamers like a chump. Today, a new deal on a subscription to BritBox — the brainchild of the BBC and ITV — will take the guesswork out of your whims and fancies with a 40-percent-off promo that’ll grant you access to a catalogue that, in terms of sheer quantity, really can’t be beat.

www.vulture.com

