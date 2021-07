The DB5 may have been built off the DB4 platform but it was undeniably its own model at the same time. Aston Martin enlarged the car’s engine and refined the transmission. Displacement was now at 4.0-liters and a ZF synchromesh 5-speed gearbox became standard equipment. Chassis modifications came in the form of Girling disc brakes and 15-inch wheels and other equipment included power windows. While the DB5 definitely stood on its own, it is probably best known for its use in film as James Bond’s car.