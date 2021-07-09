Cancel
Golf

VW Golf GTI Mk8 – long-term review

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen burn: what’s wrong with the new VW Golf GTI’s tech?. Here we go then. Let’s have a think about this connected, buttonless, minimalist interior. And I’m going to begin, funnily enough, with an apology to Volkswagen. Because one of my jibes about the touchscreen that inhabits the latest Golf, ID.3 and even VW’s Caddy van is how difficult it is to turn the stability control off.

#Golf R#Vw Golf#Golf Gti#Vw#Gti#Vehicle Settings#Brakes#Esc#Topgear Com#Bmw#Porsche
CarsTop Speed

2021 Ram 1500 TRX - Driven

The Ram 1500 TRX can pamper you with its luxurious interior and make you wet your pants with its brutal on- and off-road performance at the same time. Fast forward to 2020, Ram launched the TRX as a Raptor-killer by upping the ante in almost every single department. The TRX was introduced with a supercharged V-8 that makes over 700 horses, impressive off-road equipment and specs, and an uber-premium cabin. Given all the bells and whistles Ram offered, there was no way this was going to be an inexpensive truck. Ram priced it at $69,000 at launch in the ‘base’ form. At that time, it was clearly positioned above the Raptor as they both had a significant price difference.
RetailCAR AND DRIVER

2022 VW Golf GTI Priced Slightly Higher Than the Old Model

Volkswagen's redesigned Golf GTI hot hatchback will reach dealers by the end of 2021 with a starting price of $30,540 for the base S model. Mid-range SE and top-spec Autobahn trims will also be offered and will cost $35,290 and $38,990 before options. These base prices include a six-speed manual...
Carscarthrottle.com

The 316bhp VW Golf R Estate Has 316bhp, Drift Mode And A Tow Bar

The Golf R has spawned a big-booted 'Variant' for sensational automotive versatility at an attainable(ish) price. We all knew this was coming: a Golf R ‘Variant’. VW stopped bothering to properly camouflage its test mules ages ago, with the most recent R estate sightings involving cars disguised with… some small bits of tape.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 VW GTI Starts Just Over $30K, Golf R at $44,640

With the regular Golf models gone, the least expensive VW hatch you can buy stateside costs $30,540. The regular Volkswagen Golf may have been discontinued here in the U.S. but, thankfully, we'll still get to enjoy the sportier GTI and R variants. We've already seen the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R as they'll be sold overseas but VW of America has now released official pricing and stats for the American-spec versions at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Porsche 924S

While Porsche provided the (relatively) inexpensive 914 and 924 to American buyers during the 1970s and into the early 1980s, the debut of the 944 here in the 1983 model year resulted in the price tag on the cheapest possible Porsche starting at $18,980 (about $52,240 in 2021 dollars). While the white-powder-dusted 928S listed at $43,000 that year (about $118,360 today), it must have pained the suits in Stuttgart to have nothing to compete for sales with the likes of the affordable Mitsubishi Starion and Nissan 280ZX. So, for the 1987 and 1988 model years, American Porsche shoppers could buy a 924 with a detuned version of the 944’s engine, keeping the cheap(-ish) price tag of the 924 while ditching the VW engine that— humiliatingly— went into American Motors economy cars and even DJ-5 mail Jeeps. This car was known as the 924S, and I’ve found this one in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
Buying CarsCarscoops

2022 VW Golf R Arrives In The U.S. With 315 HP And A Manual Gearbox From $44,640

Full U.S. details for the 2022 VW Golf R have been announced at the Chicago Auto Show, including its price. Unveiled for overseas markets a number of months ago, the U.S.-spec Mk8 Golf R features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection engine pumping out 315 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque with the DSG transmission or 280 lb-ft with the six-speed manual.
CarsCarscoops

ABT Sportsline Makes The Mk8 2022 VW Golf R Even Faster With 384 HP Upgrade

ABT Sportsline has wasted no time in adding some extra spice to the Mk8 VW Golf R and has just revealed a tuning kit for it. The new VW Golf R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 315 hp and 310 lb-ft in. That’s a lot of power for a hot hatch and allows the car to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.7 seconds.
Carscarthrottle.com

VW Tiguan R Review: Like A Golf R But Way Less Exciting

Straight-line performance might not be everything, but the way a performance car first feels when you put your foot down is nonetheless an important test. And unfortunately for the new VW Tiguan R, full-throttle feels… fine. ‘Fine’ is an awful word to describe anything, especially a car. And while I’m...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R Evolve the Hot Hatch, Arrives Late This Year

In North America, these are the only ways to get a Golf—which is no bad thing. After watching our European friends enjoy the latest Mk8 Volkswagen Golf for over a year already, North Americans are finally getting our turn. At the Chicago Auto Show today, VW shared all the details on the two versions of the hatchback we’ll get on this side of the Atlantic: the front-drive Golf GTI and the all-wheel-drive Golf R.
CarsCarscoops

VW’s China-Only Lamando Is A Golf-Based Liftback With An Evil Smile

You may think you are familiar with Volkswagen’s worldwide range but there is always the chance you are missing out on a few models. This is probably the case with the VW Lamando, a Chinese-built sedan that is now getting a full revamp as a liftback for its second generation as a series of photos released on Chinese media suggest.
Carstopgear.com

15 BIG new car debuts of the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

You have to wait a pretty long time for a brand new Lotus. About thirty years usually does the trick. But at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed we got to see a max-attack electric hypercar straight-outta-Norfolk and this: Lotus’s fresh (and last-ever petrol-powered) sports car. The Emira took to...
Carstopgear.com

Porsche Taycan 4S – long-term review

If you read the last update you’ll know there was a interface between the green Taycan and a moped, so to tide us over while it was in the bodyshop, Porsche lent us another Taycan 4S, this time in red – mostly identical but with less interesting wheels and without the premium Bose sounds system. It was hard, but we made do.
Carsidrivesocal.com

VW Golf R: Five Generations Of People’s Car Performance

The Golf R is one of VW’s most recognized vehicles. Especially for automotive and driving enthusiasts. Because VW Golf R has been a performance beast for more than five generations. And, with the all-new 2022 Golf R on the horizon, here’s a look drive down memory lane highlighting the most...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

VW Ups the Performance Quotient with New Golf R, GTI Models

Volkswagen is making some big news at a generally sleepy Chicago Auto Show this week with the debut of its next-generation hot hatch models, the Golf R and GTI. With millions of Americans shifting from passenger cars to light trucks, the German automaker has decided not to bring over the mainstream Golf. But it is launching two performance versions of the eighth-generation hatchback.

