Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Springs, CO

Idaho Springs police officer arrested, accused of assault after on-duty encounter

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 10 days ago

An Idaho Springs police officer was arrested this week on suspicion of assault after a May 30 incident that left a man hospitalized. Nicholas Hanning, who has been on administrative leave from the Idaho Springs Police Department, turned himself in on Wednesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is accused of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, Class 6 felony, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Bond, CO
City
Idaho Springs, CO
State
Idaho State
Idaho Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ispd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy