Idaho Springs police officer arrested, accused of assault after on-duty encounter
An Idaho Springs police officer was arrested this week on suspicion of assault after a May 30 incident that left a man hospitalized. Nicholas Hanning, who has been on administrative leave from the Idaho Springs Police Department, turned himself in on Wednesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is accused of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, Class 6 felony, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.rockydailynews.com
