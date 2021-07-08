1900 Island

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chef Alison Vega-Knoll and Drew Knoll will offer the 3rd annual island-hopping tour of six Caribbean Islands from Aug. 3 through Sept. 11 at Station 6 in Bucktown. After spending several years living and cooking in Antigua, Alison and Drew are excited to share the flavors of the Caribbean with their customers again this summer. Each week the restaurant will fly the flag from a different island and feature special menu items served à la carte and a specialty rum cocktail. Proceeds from Island Hopping meals and merchandise will benefit the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy Coral Reef Restoration in Antigua, West Indies. This organization is reviving Antigua’s vital and degraded marine ecosystem, which is degrading at an alarming rate, along with its economic and social value.