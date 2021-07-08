1900 Island

Governors Island has its own flea market thanks to FAD Market, which is bringing over 35 of the city's best emerging makers, designers, artists, and entrepreneurs to its shores. Taking place along the tree-lined King Avenye, nestled between historic early 20th century buildings, this idyllic market setting is steps away from Yankee Pier, where the Brooklyn ferries dock, and Liggett Terrace, where the food trucks rally. Vendor highlights include Harlem Hoopz, redefining the classic hoop with a twist; Oliver Flynn, an eco-friendly shop with the goal of reducing plastic waste with products like shampoo bars; Marco Catini Photography, black and white photography by visual storyteller, Marco Catini; Nine Leather Co., minimal and functional handcrafted leather accessories that can be personalized with your name or initials at FAD Market; Doku, hand-illustrated silk & cotton scarves and bandanas.
