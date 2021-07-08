Cancel
Sigourney, IA

State Ranked Savages Host SICL Rival EV In Playoff Opener

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weather derailed the start of the playoffs Wednesday night for Sigourney, the Savages will try take two Thursday when they host English Valleys in the quarterfinal round of the class 1A regional tournament. Sigourney enters the night with a 22-8 record, 15-1 co-champs of the South Iowa Cedar League with Lynnville-Sully and winners of eight in a row. The Savages are ranked No. 7 in class 1A in the final poll of the year from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. For the season, Sigourney is hitting .340 as a team with a staff ERA of 1.73, ninth in 1A. Individually, Sigourney is led by freshman Carly Goodwin with her .531 average, fifth in class 1A. She has 52 hits, 25 runs scored and 22RBI. In the circle, Goodwin is 18-3 in 120 innings with a 0.58 ERA, third best in 1A.

