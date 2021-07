"When you have nausea-heartburn-indigestion-upset stomach-diarrhea!" Oh, brother, I feel like I'm 12 again and giggling at just hearing the runny-poop word. I used to sing "common-dommon-diya-ria ria ria" with my cousins as kids. (Read that again and say it out loud. It's funny!) I didn't start it...they did, and most of them are in prison now. So I will try to be a grown-up as I tell you about the dangers of diarrhea and swimming. Yes, it's naturally bad in a swimming pool. But it can even be just as bad in the ocean, believe it or not.