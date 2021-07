Finding the best pizza in the country is a difficult feat, especially when you’re searching in the American south. You’re much more likely to find the best banana puddings and biscuits and fried chicken south of the Mason-Dixon Line, but here in Nashville Slim & Husky’s has been raising the Italian-inspired ante for years. What started out as a humble local shop has now become a national treasure, but you can be sure of one thing: Slim & Husky’s hasn’t lost its southern charm. Thrillist just named the eatery one of the best pizza spots in the country, and we simply couldn’t resist a second look.