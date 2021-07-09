Cancel
Carlos Santana’s two-homer day not enough as Kansas City Royals lose on a walk-off

Bakersfield Californian
 11 days ago

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana returned to Cleveland and delivered a stark reminder of the dangerous presence he provided that club’s lineup for years. However, it wasn’t enough to carry his current club to victory. Royals veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up a walk-off three-run home run...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

