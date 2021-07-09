Cancel
Mental Health

Industry’s mental health conference Head First gets new date

Ed Sheeran
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Act’s inaugural Head First conference will now take place on Thursday, October 7. The event is open to anyone in the music community including artists, artist managers, crews and producers, with the aim of giving them a new understanding of the mental health challenges facing the industry today and equipping them with the tools to put their mental health first.

