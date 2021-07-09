Estate planning preferred over probate court

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF BRENDA PULEO, Deceased. File No. 21-68PR. TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Brenda Puleo, deceased, File Number 21-68PR, by the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, Florida 32425; that the decedent's date of death was 04/10/2021; that the total value of the estate is $34,000 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Johnny Stafford, 2001 HWY 177, Bonifay, Florida 32425.
