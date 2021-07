Big up the Duke of Richmond for being able to put on his high horsepower garden jamboree, the Festival of Speed. Thanks to the government giving the event the green light as a pilot event, an army of cars could come from all around the world and fire up his driveway for our enjoyment. Now, we’re not sure about you, but a weekend’s worth of properly juicy cars is exactly what we needed to blow away some of the Covid cobwebs. But don’t worry if you couldn’t make it in person, as we’ve rounded up a few notable moments below.