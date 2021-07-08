GBP/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at further declines

Forex investors tried to take advantage of the recent strong decline in the price of the GBP/USD currency pair to return to buying and settle around the 1.3745 level. This is after strong selling that pushed it towards the 1.3571 support level, the lowest in five months. The return of investors to risk again contributed to the increase in sterling gains. The recovery in stock markets has indicated that investors may have put aside recent concerns related to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant that threatens to slow the global economic recovery. We recently noticed that when investors are afraid, the pound tends to depreciate against the euro, dollar, franc and yen but gains against emerging market currencies as well as commodity currencies such as the krona, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.