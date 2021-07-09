House Majority poll by Dittman Research shows diverging views on Permanent Fund

A poll conducted by Dittman Research for the Alaska House Majority shows diverging views on how the $80 billion Permanent Fund should be used. The poll, conducted from June 10-13, sampled 401 statewide registered voters. According to the poll, 65% of respondents support putting the dividend in the Alaska Constitution, but if it means deeper cuts or taxes the numbers change. If putting the dividend in the constitution means deeper cuts, it splits evenly 48-48 over support and oppose. If putting the dividend in the constitution means more taxes, only 42% of respondents support it, compared to 53% who oppose it.