House Majority poll by Dittman Research shows diverging views on Permanent Fund

By Jeff Landfield
alaskalandmine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA poll conducted by Dittman Research for the Alaska House Majority shows diverging views on how the $80 billion Permanent Fund should be used. The poll, conducted from June 10-13, sampled 401 statewide registered voters. According to the poll, 65% of respondents support putting the dividend in the Alaska Constitution, but if it means deeper cuts or taxes the numbers change. If putting the dividend in the constitution means deeper cuts, it splits evenly 48-48 over support and oppose. If putting the dividend in the constitution means more taxes, only 42% of respondents support it, compared to 53% who oppose it.

PoliticsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Gov. Dunleavy anticipates 'Permanent Fund fix' from fiscal policy group

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he is counting on a special legislative group focused on fiscal policy to deliver a “Permanent Fund fix” that can be brought to a swift vote when the Legislature convenes Aug. 2 for a special session. “We have to get the Permanent Fund straightened out, the...
alaska.gov

Governor Applauds Legislative Focus on Future of Permanent Fund Dividend

July 8, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today applauded the Alaska State Legislature’s Comprehensive Fiscal Policy Working Group for holding its first meeting and taking seriously the need to resolve the political issue that has become the use of the Permanent Fund’s earnings. The Governor further commended members of the Working Group, appointed by the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, for recognizing that a solution requires involvement from the Alaskan public through a Constitutional Amendment, and protecting the PFD from annual political fights and bargains.
Politicsmidnightsunak.com

Dunleavy backpedals, won’t fight $4 billion Permanent Fund transfer

After attempting to blame a drafting error for his administration’s failure to veto a $4 billion transfer from the Alaska Permanent Fund’s easily spendable earnings to the fund’s constitutionally protected corpus and arguing that the Legislature should accept it anyways, Gov. Mike Dunleavy today conceded that the error was unfixable.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Governor vetoes ‘paltry’ Permanent Fund dividend, $215 million in spending

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a series of vetoes Thursday that spanned $215 million in budget cuts, the “paltry” $525 Permanent Fund dividend and $2 million in per diem payments for lawmakers’ expenses in Juneau. “Lawmakers need to finish the work on protections for the Permanent Fund and the PFD before...
PoliticsAnchorage Daily News

Fix the Permanent Fund dividend now

The other day I was discussing politics with an old friend who told me I perceived the Technicolor world in black-and-white terms. This was a first in my 96 years, and I asked why this was so. The answer provided jolted me and prompted this column. My friend informed me...
Virginia Statencpolicywatch.org

Dem control of Virginia government, progressive policies bad for business? Not.

The oft-propagated notion (at least by those on the political right) that progressive policies are somehow bad for business and economic development received another thorough debunking last week in a new national assessment from CNBC. This is from a story by reporters Graham Moomaw and Ned Oliver of the Virginia Mercury entitled “Virginia Republicans have been warning Democratic control is bad for business. CNBC disagrees.”
Politicsalaskalandmine.com

Mike Dunleavy took over $125,000 in per diem while in the Legislature

In the five years that now-Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) served in the Alaska Legislature, he took over $125,000 in per diem. The Landmine obtained the information through a records request to the Legislative Affairs Agency. Dunleavy was elected to the Alaska Senate in 2012. He served until January 2018, when he resigned to run for governor.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump official misled Congress about census citizenship question - probe

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A watchdog agency found that former Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reasons for wanting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, and the Trump administration declined to prosecute him, a probe showed on Monday. In a letter dated Friday, Commerce Department...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.

