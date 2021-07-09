Film Review | Polish Thriller Prime Time is a Fine but Flawed Debut

After years and years of training, cinephiles have been conditioned to be wary of any film released in the earliest weeks of January – but it was in that atmosphere that Adam Robitel’s Escape Room managed to sincerely surprise when it arrived back in early 2019. A cinematic take on a popular bit of modern interactive entertainment, the movie has enough twists and tricks to be consistently engaging, albeit while never being able to shake its “PG-13 Saw/Cube” label. Its modest success was ultimately indicative of its modest quality, finding an audience and inspiring the development of a sequel, and that has brought us to Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions: a follow-up that captures enough of the spirit of the original to be enjoyable, but also doesn’t have all of the pieces to come together quite as well.